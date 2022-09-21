Terence Crawford’s trainer Brian McIntyre just recently took some time to talk to Fight Hype about what’s expected to be an undisputed welterweight showdown between his man and Errol Spence. Here McIntyre answers some questions on what kind of matchup he expects and what could potentially come afterwards. Check out some excerpts below.

McIntyre on how he rates Spence as an opponent for Crawford

“I think Spence is something special obviously because of where he’s at in this game. But I know Bud and I know how much Bud wants to fight Spence and wants to conquer the 147 lb division, wants to be the undisputed king of the 147 lb division. It is a tough task for a fighter to be able to go in there and do that against a fighter like Spence, but you better believe me — mentally, physically, (Crawford) is ready.

On the narrative that Crawford hasn’t fought anybody at 147

“I’m tired of people saying Bud ain’t fought nobody...but once he conquer and become the undisputed champion, all that shit is dead.”

On if he envisions a fight between Crawford and Jaron Ennis coming to fruition

“‘Boots’ is phenomenal, great fighter, nice kid, good team over there with his dad. I’m sure if that fight come across the board and everything matches up right, that will be something that we’ll look at.”

On Crawford saying he wants to fight Charlo at 154 after beating Spence, and if Charlo or Spence would be the tougher opponent

“I think they fight the same...I would give it to Spence because of what he accomplished in the sport of boxing...Spence ain’t been beat so Spence don’t have that mindset.”