More bad news has broke for Gervonta Davis. Despite seeming to have reached a plea agreement with Baltimore prosecutors that would have cleared him of any actual jail time stemming from a 2020 hit-and-run incident, a judge has rejected the plea deal and instead ordered Davis’s case to head to trial. A two-day trial is scheduled to begin on December 12.

The plea agreement the judge ultimately rejected called for Davis to receive a one-year suspended sentence as well as two months of home confinement to go along with work release.

A victim in the case, however, told the judge of the serious injuries she received as a result of this incident and expressed their feelings of the plea agreement being too lenient. According to that victim, she looked Davis right in the eye and asked him for help before he instead decided to flee the scene.

“I begged Mr. Gervonta Davis; I looked him in his eyes,” Jyair Smith said. “I said I have to get home to my daughter, I’m pregnant. He never once came over to help me. He got his things and left” the scene, she said.

The judge agreed with that the plea deal was not a sufficient administration of justice and thus this case heads to trial.

Davis has reportedly reached civil settlements with three other victims from this crash, but still has a pending civil suit with Smith.