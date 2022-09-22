 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stevenson vs Conceicao: Shakur Stevenson misses weight, vacates titles, fight will go on

Shakur Stevenson has vacated his 130 lb titles after missing weight, but Robson Conceicao can still win them on Friday.

By Scott Christ Updated
/ new
Shakur Stevenson has vacated his 130 lb titles after missing weight
Shakur Stevenson has vacated his 130 lb titles after missing weight
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

UPDATE (2:56 pm ET): Shakur Stevenson confirms he will be moving up to 135 for his next fight, and he has no intention of trying to come back to the scales and make the weight for this fight, thus vacating his titles. They will still be on the line for Robson Conceicao.

Shakur Stevenson missed weight on the scales today, meaning that if he does not come back and make weight, the WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles will only be on the line for Robson Conceicao in their Friday night ESPN main event from Newark.

Stevenson (18-0, 9 KO) came in at 131.6 lbs, or 1.6 lbs over the limit for the fight. The Top Rank team did a tremendous job at the weigh-in not even acknowledging that Stevenson had missed weight, because everyone else is dumb and if you don’t say it, they won’t notice.

Stevenson will have two hours from the weigh-in to make weight, and we’ll update you if he does or doesn’t.

There is every chance Stevenson will just vacate the belts and move up to 135 after this, which was by many accounts the plan in the first place.

Conceicao (17-1, 8 KO) weighed in at 129.6.

Here’s the full weigh-in video:

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...