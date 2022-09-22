Queensberry again wins Zach Parker vs Demetrius Andrade purse bid with 1/6th of previous offer

Back in February, Frank Warren secured the rights to Zach Parker’s interim WBO title fight against Demetrius Andrade with a bid of $1,834,050, narrowly beating out Eddie Hearn’s $1,750,000. The initial date wound up falling through, prompting the WBO to re-order it, and Warren has once again emerged victorious, this time with an unopposed offer of $305,000. That’s about 16% of the original, for those curious.

The bout is targeted for November 5th

Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) has contrived to make 2022 the worst year of his professional career without ever stepping into the ring. He ditched his middleweight title rather than fight Janibek Alimkhanuly, and now he’s being paid a pittance to try and become one of Canelo’s challengers, which we’ve already established is nowhere near a guarantee of getting to fight him at any point.

Whether or not you consider him an avoided fighter, this is all entirely his fault. I honestly feel worse for Parker (22-0, 16 KO), who’s been the top contender since 2020 and missed out on a huge payday because of Andrade getting injured and dithering instead of going for an immediate rescheduling.

Top marks, “Boo Boo,” top marks.