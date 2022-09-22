Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle, Galal Yafai, Harlem Eubank join Benn vs Eubank undercard

DAZN has officially revealed the undercard for Chris Eubank Jr’s October 8th clash with Conor Benn, which includes a number of familiar British faces like Felix Cash, Galal Yafai, Harlem Eubank, Ellie Scotney, Lyndon Arthur, and Shannon Courtenay.

Cash (15-0, 10 KO) takes what looks to be a decent-sized step back against Connor Coyle (17-0, 7 KO) after a big win over Denzel Bentley and narrow defeat of Magomed Madiev. Coyle’s record is fairly soft, but he’s already 32, so it could be that they just decided to toss him into a sink-or-swim fight while he’s still around his physical peak.

Cash is #4 with the WBO, so if he can shake off that rough performance against Madiev and get past Coyle without issue and shake off, 2023 should be the time to start a run.

Tokyo gold medalist Yafai (2-0, 2 KO) faces what looks like a decent step up in 21-year-old Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-1-1, 1 KO); knowing Latin America’s love for DBZ, I have to assume that’s what he’s named after. While I doubt he’s got any Saiyan blood, he is coming off of two good wins over Miguel Angel Herrera and Brian Mosinos, the former of whom had just beaten Maximino Flores.

Harlem Eubank (15-0, 6 KO) fights Spain’s David Martin Campillo (11-3-1, 1 KO) in a clash of BoxRec’s #56 and #812 at 140. Scotney (5-0, 0 KO) challenges Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KO) for the European super bantamweight title, Arthur (20-1, 4 KO) meets TBA in his second fight since losing his rematch against Anthony Yarde, and Courtenay (7-2, 3 KO) looks to bounce back from her latest defeat at Gemma Ruegg’s (5-1, 4 KO) expense.

Weirdly, Ruegg is also scheduled to fight Ginny Fuchs a week later, so we’ll see hout that goes.