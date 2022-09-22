As Joseph Parker prepares for this weekend’s heavyweight fight against Joy Joyce at Manchester Arena, his promoter David Higgins openly points to his worries about how the scoring could go in this fight, particularly considering that Parker has been on the receiving end of what Higgins deems ‘terrible officiating.’

“It was outrageous,” Higgins said. “We’re a little bit mindful [in] this fight against Joyce. Joyce is tough and durable and if there are close rounds, we’re looking to the judges to play straight bats and not let perception, bias or unconscious bias come into play. So we’re just hoping we can get a fair go on UK soil.”

Higgins would continue by saying that he’s not specifically indicting all of the officials and judges assigned to this fight, but does emphasize that he would hate to see bias come into play here.

Realistically, however, Higgins is aware he and his man are fighting in enemy territory. And while that’s not to say there will certainly be any corruption or favoritism taking place, perception can be reality. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes to pass this weekend.