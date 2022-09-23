Stevenson vs Conceicao: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card

Shakur Stevenson returns to action tonight to face Robson Conceicao in an ESPN main event from Newark, N.J., but the fight has admittedly lost some luster as of yesterday.

Stevenson missed weight on Friday, so the WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles are on the line for Conceicao only.

All the same, we’ll be here, and our live coverage will start at 6 pm ET with highlights and results from the prelims, then continue at 10 pm ET with round-by-round for the main card fights from Wil Esco. All updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET)

Henry Lebron (16-0, 10 KO) vs Andy Vences (23-3-1, 12 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds

Bruce Carrington (4-0, 3 KO) vs Jose Argel (9-4, 3 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Pablo Valdez (6-0, 5 KO) vs Noe Alejandro Lopez (11-5-1, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KO) vs Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Orlando Gonzalez (18-1, 11 KO) vs Misael Lopez (13-1, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Floyd Diaz (6-0, 2 KO) vs Juan Hernandez (2-1-1, 0 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds

Antoine Cobb (1-0-1, 1 KO) vs Jaylan Phillips (1-2-1, 1 KO), rematch, junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)