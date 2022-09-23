Oleksandr Usyk wants three more fights, including Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may intend on taking the rest of the year off, but he still has designs on a couple of big fights before he’s ready to call it quits. During a video interview posted on YouTube, Usyk covers a number of topics which eventually leads to him talking about how he wants to end his brilliant fighting career.

“I can fight three more times (at my peak),” Usyk said. “It’s a realistic perspective of my top form. ... After my bout (with Anthony Joshua) I can fight three more times at my best.

“(I want fights) with Fury, Canelo, and the farewell fight at Olympiyskyi. Yes, with Canelo. He wanted to fight with me. But it will be a ‘freak’ fight, just for the sake of earning money.”

Then, when specifically asked about his thoughts on facing Tyson Fury in particular, Usyk shared these words.

“Despite his toughness and how he is generally described, he is afraid (of me)” said Usyk.

“I will not support neither (Fury nor Joshua in their matchup against one another). I won’t even watch this fight, don’t want to. OK, just joking (chuckles). I will even go to watch live how they will throw punches at each other.

“Honestly, I don’t think about them at all. Want to know what I’m really thinking about? I want to see my children, hug and kiss them. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Usyk was then asked about his post-fight comments after once against beating Anthony Joshua, saying it’s Tyson Fury next or nobody at all

“I only need to beat him, and then that’s it. Time to retire.”

Watch the entire video interview with Usyk in its entirety in the video link above.