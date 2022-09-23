How to watch Mayweather vs Asakura: PPV price, start time, live streams, RIZIN 38

Floyd Mayweather will return to exhibition action on Saturday night U.S. time, facing Mikuru Asakura in a bout from Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Here’s how you can watch the show.

How to watch Mayweather vs Asakura

If you’re in the United States, the the exhibition fight is available on pay-per-view for a cost of $29.99, through traditional cable and satellite.

There are also online streaming options. You can buy the PPV at FITE TV or PPV.com.

You can also buy the rest of the RIZIN 38 event at FITE TV for $14.99. That is a separate event, technically, from the Mayweather vs Asakura portion, and will start at 2 am ET. The main event is an MMA bout between Kyoji Horiguchi and Yuto Hokamura.

We will have live coverage!

If you’re not ordering the pay-per-view OR want a great place to chat live with your fellow fight fans, join us at 11 pm ET on Saturday night for our live updates and conversation.

What time will the main event start?

The Mayweather portion of the event is slated to begin at 11 pm ET in the U.S. Given that the rest of RIZIN 38 kicks off at 2 am ET, there is about a three-hour window for the Mayweather portion of the broadcast, so we can’t be exactly sure when he’ll go on.