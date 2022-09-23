Gennadiy Golovkin ordered to face Erislandy Lara to consolidate WBA middleweight titles

Gennadiy Golovkin didn’t even get a week’s rest after his loss to Canelo Alvarez before the WBA officially ordered him to face Erislandy Lara next.

Golovkin fought and lost to Canelo at 168 lbs, of course, and GGG still has two belts at 160, including the WBA’s “super world” title. Lara has the WBA’s “world” title, a secondary belt nobody takes seriously, and the sanctioning body want to consolidate those belts.

The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KO) would be taking a second straight really tough matchup on paper, as Lara (29-3-3, 17 KO) is a very skilled veteran and a southpaw.

Lara, 39, is in GGG’s age group, too, and this would be a real meeting of veterans if it actually does happen. Lara moved up to 160 lbs in in 2021, winning the WBA’s unnecessary secondary belt in a ridiculous matchup with Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna, which ended in 80 seconds. Lara also beat Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, another non-contender, in May of this year via eighth round stoppage.

As for the fight actually happening, it could. Golovkin is not someone who’s ever wanted to avoid mandatory orders and give up belts, but getting a deal done with Lara could potentially prove difficult. There are conflicting reports on whether or not GGG still has a fight left on his deal with Matchroom and DAZN, and Lara is a PBC fighter.

The sides have until Oct. 23 to work out a deal, at which time it will go to purse bid. The order indicates the fight must happen within 120 days of Golovkin’s Sept. 17 fight with Canelo, as he was granted special permission to do that while still keeping his middleweight belt with them.

Golovkin also holds the IBF title. The two top-rated contenders with that organization are Esquiva Falcao and Michael Zerafa, followed by Patrick Wojcicki and Denis Radovan.