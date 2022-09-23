Podcast listeners heard Scott Christ and me despairing earlier this week over upcoming October weekends with no televised boxing. It appears we panicked too soon, because Triller stepped in to fill at least one gap on the calendar with an October 22nd live show and FITE broadcast called ‘LINEAGE OF GREATNESS II’.

The show happens at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, and features four Notable Boxing Sons:

Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (20-0, 18 KOs), heavyweight, begotten of heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison

Jose Luis Castillo Jr (24-3, 18 KOs), junior lightweight, begotten of two-time lightweight champion Jose Luis Castillo

Roberto Duran Jr (9-2, 7 KOs), welterweight, begotten of four-division world champion Roberto Duran

Steve Cunningham Jr (debut), middleweight, begotten of two-time cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham

Morrison is the headliner, and a veteran of at least three other shows at Memorial Hall. His most recent outing was another event on FITE back in April, where he knocked out “the now infamous Hasim Rahman Jr.,” as the press release describes him.

Representatives for Triller told Bad Left Hook that the event will be available as a FITE PPV or through the FITE+ subscription package. No opponents announced yet, but the sons are the stars, and there’s still a month to book their challengers and any additional supporting fights.

To put it diplomatically, this has been an inconsistent year when it comes to Triller actually delivering on booked and scheduled events. But, this one comes from Ares Entertainment, a promoter with a long track record of similar shows across the Midwest, and fills a wide open hole on the boxing calendar. If you’re like Scott and need Saturday boxing to give order to your schedule and purpose to your existence? The Fighting Sons of Triller just saved your October 22nd weekend.

And, without presuming to tell Triller how to handle their business... If we don’t have a Michael Buffer Jr or a Jimmy Lennon Jr Jr handling ring announcement duties, are we really making the most of this opportunity?