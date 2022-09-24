Joyce vs Parker: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order, full card info

Joe Joyce faces Joseph Parker in a big heavyweight fight today in Manchester, with the interim WBO title on the line for the two contenders.
In addition to the main event, Amanda Serrano will face Sarah Mahfoud with three featherweight world titles on the line, plus much more.
Live coverage will start at 1 pm ET, airing on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom.
We’ll have live updates, results, and highlights from the show in this stream, including round-by-round for the last two fights on the card:
Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET)
- Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KO) vs Joseph Parker (30-2, 21 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBO title
- Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KO) vs Sarah Mahfoud (11-0, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds, for Serrano’s WBC and WBO titles and Mahfoud’s IBF title
- Nathan Heaney (15-0, 6 KO) vs Jack Flatley (19-2-1, 4 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Michael Magnesi (21-0, 13 KO) vs Anthony Cacace (19-1, 7 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds
- Ekow Essuman (17-0, 7 KO) vs Samuel Antwi (14-1, 6 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for Essuman’s British and Commonwealth titles
- Mark Heffron (28-2-1, 22 KO) vs Martin Bulacio (10-6, 7 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
- Raven Chapman (3-0, 2 KO) vs Jorgelina Guanini (10-4-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
Loading comments...