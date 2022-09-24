Shakur Stevenson picked up a win over Robson Conceicao on Friday night in Newark, taking a clear and deserved unanimous decision in a fight that never thrilled and has received somewhat mixed reviews.

Receiving mixed reviews in terms of excitement and whatnot is nothing new for Stevenson (19-0, 8 KO), but a lot of sizzler — what there was — for this fight was lost on Thursday, when Stevenson failed to make weight.

The outcome leaves the WBC and WBO titles at 130 lbs vacant, as Stevenson is set to move up to lightweight, where in theory he could get some great fights in 2023, but “in theory” quite often does not work out for boxing, so we’ll see.

There were good and bad thoughts out there on the performance, among the handful of pros who were tuning in and Tweeting, at least.

Devin Haney did respond to the call-out Shakur “made,” which he was hand-held into by interviewer Bernardo Osuna:

— Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 24, 2022

Some of the reviews were good:

Good sharp shit @ShakurStevenson — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 24, 2022

Another dominating performance for @ShakurStevenson ! Congrats! On to the next! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 24, 2022

Some were not:

Y’all say I’m a dirty fighter but this mf Shakur is on some other shit — The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly (@SignUp4KOs) September 24, 2022

“Best boxer” in the world but gets cracked like fuck, has no power, constantly throwing low blows, and throwing people on the ground. And the bias commentary is beyond bullshit. Y’all mfs following this shit are — The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly (@SignUp4KOs) September 24, 2022

If Robson or Shakur came out of my pops left nutsack, there would have been a KO — The Boxer Formerly Known as Rolly (@SignUp4KOs) September 24, 2022

I understand these commentators are homers, but could they say once that Stevenson lacks pop, and should throw combination instead of 1 and 2 shots at time. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

I don’t need these commentators to tell me he’s talented + controls range, but he’s not exciting. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

And yea again sure he has talent, but can they also tell you he’s not in there with Ray Leonard? Or are we dumb? #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022