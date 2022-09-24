 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stevenson vs Conceicao: Boxing pros react to Shakur Stevenson's win over Robson Conceicao, Devin Haney responds to call-out, Rolando Romero rips Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson didn’t get entirely rave reviews for his win over Robson Conceicao.

Shakur Stevenson picked up a win over Robson Conceicao on Friday night in Newark, taking a clear and deserved unanimous decision in a fight that never thrilled and has received somewhat mixed reviews.

Receiving mixed reviews in terms of excitement and whatnot is nothing new for Stevenson (19-0, 8 KO), but a lot of sizzler — what there was — for this fight was lost on Thursday, when Stevenson failed to make weight.

The outcome leaves the WBC and WBO titles at 130 lbs vacant, as Stevenson is set to move up to lightweight, where in theory he could get some great fights in 2023, but “in theory” quite often does not work out for boxing, so we’ll see.

There were good and bad thoughts out there on the performance, among the handful of pros who were tuning in and Tweeting, at least.

Devin Haney did respond to the call-out Shakur “made,” which he was hand-held into by interviewer Bernardo Osuna:

Some of the reviews were good:

Some were not:

