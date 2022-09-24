Matchroom Boxing are back in Nottingham today, with Maxi Hughes facing Kid Galahad in a short-notice main event, taking the slot previously meant to be the Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara fight.

The fights will stream live on DAZN from 2 pm ET (7 pm BST), with prelims at 12:15 or 12:30 pm ET on DAZN and also streaming live on YouTube, which you can watch here for free.

Hughes is on a good run and Galahad is coming off of a loss late last year to Kiko Martinez, and Galahad is also jumping up two divisions here, from featherweight to lightweight, which is risky but his team will be it’s a calculated risk.

Also on the card: Hannah Rankin defends her IBF 154 lb title against former 130 lb titleholder Terri Harper (none of that is a typo), and several prospects are in action, including heavyweight Solomon Dacares and cruiserweight Cheavon Clarke.

John Hansen will have the coverage of the fights today, and updates and whatnot will come in the comments section of this post.

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 12:15 pm ET)

Junaid Bostan (2-0, 2 KO) vs Anas Isarti (2-0, 0 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon (5-0, 0 KO) vs Edina Kiss (15-15, 9 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds

Mohammed Sameer (4-0, 1 KO) vs Dale Arrowsmith (4-65-2, 1 KO), middleweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)