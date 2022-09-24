 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mayweather vs Asakura: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Floyd Mayweather faces Mikura Asakura in an exhibition boxing match at RIZIN in Japan.

By Scott Christ
Floyd Mayweather faces Mikura Asakura in an exhibition boxing match at RIZIN in Japan
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring tonight from Saitama, Japan, taking on MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition boxing bout at the RIZIN 38 MMA event at Saitama Super Arena.

Mayweather, 45, has made some money trotting the globe for these exhibitions since retiring from competitive boxing seemingly for good in 2017. This will be his second major exhibition in Japan; at the end of 2018, he smashed Tenshin Nasukawa inside of a round.

We’ll have live updates and round-by-round for whatever that’s worth in this stream:

You can also buy the rest of the RIZIN 38 event at FITE TV for $14.99, if you’re interested. Do note that is a separate $14.99 from the $29.99 that just Mayweather vs Asakura will cost you.

