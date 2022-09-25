Floyd Mayweather’s second exhibition for RIZIN went a little longer than the first time around, but he still stepped on the gas and knocked out Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round.

Asakura, 30, gave his best effort, landing a couple decent body shots from the southpaw stance in the first round, and doing his best to find real openings.

Once Mayweather fully clocked in round two that Asakura was doing his best to win, he landed a couple clean shots, dropping Asakura on a right hand to the side of the head just before the bell sounded to end round two.

Referee Kenny Bayless gave Asakura a chance to recover and prove he’d be OK to continue, but then made the right call to stop it. He was rocked pretty badly.

After the fight, Mayweather thanked the country of Japan and RIZIN, and also pointed out Manny Pacquiao at ringside, giving him some respect. Pacquiao had spoken earlier in support of Asakura.

Mayweather concluded with more pleasantries and said he will be back.

Mayweather vs Asakura highlights

A very competitive first round



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

BIG SHOTS FROM MIKURU ASAKURA‼️



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

A right hand from Floyd just before the bell brings an end to the bout, and Asakura suffers his first KO loss ‼️



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Other results

Kouzi TKO-3 Jizzy: Kouzi is a legitimate kickboxer, usually fights around 132 lbs, and weighed in at 144 for this. Jizzy, a Floyd Mayweather bodyguard, weighed in at 186. He tried to impose his size but Kouzi was way too skilled and quick, and he dropped Jizzy twice in the third round for the stoppage. By that point, Jizzy was really drained, he’d totally shot his load. Kouzi expressed interest in fighting Mayweather himself. Could happen! If the money’s right, no reason it won’t.

An early knockdown and the killer extinct from KOUZI (@1_kouzi) sees Jizzy go down in the final round



『The Battle Cats presents SUPER RIZIN』

— RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) September 25, 2022

Nadaka Yoshinari def. Bandasak So Trakunpet: First round stoppage in a Muay Thai fight. Yoshinari, 21, battered the 33-year-old Bandasak with body shots mainly, but also got a clean elbow in to the head and was just dominating this fight before the referee rightly called it off after a knockdown and a bit more punishment.