A few days ago WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury issued a deadline of today for Anthony Joshua to ink their deal, otherwise he said he would be moving on. Well, today is deadline day, and according to Anthony Joshua, he fully intends on signing the contract for a shot at Fury’s green belt — it’s just under review at the moment with his legal team.

“It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team,” Joshua would post on his social media. “That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

As far as Fury is concerned, however, he previously said he doesn’t think this fight should be taking this long to be formalized and he doesn’t feel the need to sit around and wait for a fighter who’s lost three of his last five fights, telling Sky Sports that Joshua is only an ‘invited guest’ to his party.

Realistically, however, a fight between Fury and Joshua is likely more commercially viable than most of his other options at the moment, so we’ll just have to see if Fury sticks to his guns and walks away from the table or if they’re able to get this fight over the line for the end of the year. Either way we should know soon.