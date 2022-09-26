Jake Paul clearly wasn’t all too impressed with Floyd Mayweather’s stoppage win over the weekend in his latest exhibition match, as he immediately calls Mayweather out for a fight between them. Paul, who is currently scheduled to face Anderson Silva in his next boxing show, urges Mayweather to meet him at a reasonable weight in order for them to both make a lot of money.

“Alright ladies and gentlemen...It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans’ money, wasting his fans’ time,” Jake Paul said. “He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting...Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that he will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight — 140 pounds or something.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real. Floyd, I will fight you, and you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weight 175, you weigh 165, we can get that done, make a couple hundred million dollars. But what will your excuse be?

“You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know what’s gonna happen. I want to say ‘I got your 0,’ I don’t just want to say ‘I got your hat.’ But you’re gonna find a way to dance around this.”