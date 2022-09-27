Fury vs Joshua is OFF, maybe, plus Joe Joyce, Shakur Stevenson, Mayweather, and more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 27, 2022

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day at Bad Left Hook!
This week, John and myself run over this past weekend’s fights, including Joe Joyce establishing himself as a serious heavyweight threat without question and Shakur Stevenson winning but losing, if you think about it, but also losing but winning, if you think about it again, and Floyd Mayweather in Japan. Also, Fury vs Joshua! GGG vs Lara! Eddie sues Jake! What a show!
A quick rundown of the topics:
- 0:00:00 Introduction!
- 0:04:23 Review: Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker and more from Manchester
- 0:26:23 Review: Shakur Stevenson has a tough week, wins his fight anyway, plus Keyshawn Davis’ future prospects
- 0:39:00 Review: Maxi Hughes does it again!
- 0:47:16 Intermission: Gears are being GRINDED by the boxing TV hype machine
- 1:06:27 BREAKING at the time: Fury vs Joshua is OFF! Maybe!
- 1:11:04 Review: Floyd Mayweather exhibits in Japan, and so does Jizzy!
- 1:17:24 News of the Week: Hearn sues Jake Paul, GGG vs Lara order and WBA’s continuing consolidation attempts, Parker vs Andrade, Shields vs Marshall officially rescheduled, Ernie Marquez update
Note: I cut about 20 minutes of fan question stuff, with apology, because it was all inside baseball stuff and this episode was more than long enough already.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
