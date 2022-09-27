Frank Warren believes Fury vs Joshua can still happen on Dec. 3 despite Tyson Fury saying fight is off

Tyson Fury says that any hope of a Dec. 3 fight with Anthony Joshua has come and gone, as he publicly pulled the plug on negotiations when Joshua and Matchroom did not meet a 5 pm BST deadline on Monday, but that doesn’t necessarily and truly mean it’s all over.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told talkSPORT that the deal can get done despite Fury saying it’s off:

“Tyson has told me what he wants. They’ve had the contract for 10 days and he’s lost patience with it. We’re trying to make it work and we had a good meeting today so we’ll see what happens. ... We’re not that far away from December 3. We’ve got to get it up on sale. The venue’s booked but there’s a lot of organisation involved.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn chimed in simply to agree, basically:

26.09.22 - I agree with Frank! https://t.co/C6DMDFNacq — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) September 26, 2022

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) could instead fight Mahmoud Charr in an event that is magnitudes smaller and would surely guarantee him a lot less money, hype, and attention, and indeed it is Charr that he’s focused on as the replacement.

But the Joshua (24-3, 22 KO) fight is just so much bigger, so much more money, and all this “it’s off!” stuff really just keeps the attention on it until Fury actually signs and announces something different, or Joshua does.

So we’ll see. I remain unconvinced this is truly off, but they probably do need to hammer it out no later than next week if they’re going to do it on Dec. 3.