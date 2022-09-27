 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunny Edwards vs Felix Alvarado set for November 11th in London

Felix Alvarado recently vacated the light flyweight title

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Jayson Mama v Sunny Edwards Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

No purse bid needed.

Levi Luna reports and Jake Donovan confirms that IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado have come to terms within their 30-day time limit. The bout is targeted for November 11th in London.

As I said last time, this is a really, really good matchup between two of the best in the business below 115. Edwards (18-0, 4 KO) is a technical boxer nonpareil, Alvarado (38-2, 33 KO) a relentless hunter and former 108-pound titlist with genuinely monstrous pop in his hands. With Julio Cesar Martinez’s career stuck in quicksand, Junto Nakatani pondering a move to 115, and Artem Dalakian content to stay in cruise control, there’s a good argument to be made that whoever wins here should be the clear number one at 112.

Plus, they’re apparently fighting on a Friday, which is always welcome. Not that Saturday wouldn’t work; the only competition at the moment is Seniesa Estrada vs TBA and the momentous blockbuster that is Montana Love vs Stevie Spark.

