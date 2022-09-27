Deontay Wilder might be coming off two straight losses at the hands of Tyson Fury, but if you think he’s had enough, you’d be mistaken. So although Wilder is currently slated for his next fight to come against Robert Helenius, Wilder tells Sky Sports there’s still a chance for a fourth meeting against Tyson Fury in the future.

“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” Wilder told Adam Smith of Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport. The heavyweight division is very small. I’m still a big fish in the business, especially here in America. As long as we’re all in the same division and all still currently fighting, why not? It only can lead to that. With all that being said, it’s definitely a possibility.”

Wilder is correct that he still is a relatively big fish in the heavyweight pond, and in and of itself could keep his name in the mix so long as Fury wants to continue on, but realistically he’s going to have to build up some momentum if he’s really going to build any intrigue for a fourth fight. It would also require Fury to continue competing for the foreseeable future which he doesn’t seem to have all that much desire to do.

But even if Tyson Fury were to fight a few more times, he’s already put at least two sound beatings on Wilder, and Wilder hasn’t shown much to believe in save for a Hail Mary right hand which hasn’t even come close to stopping Fury in their last two meetings.

If not a future with Fury, Wilder says he’s also interested in a fight against Oleksandr Usyk, but knows that no big fights will really be on the table for him until he takes care of business against Robert Helenius.