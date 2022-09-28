Keyshawn Davis believes Devin Haney is threatened by Shakur Stevenson.

We’ve got a fresh new Twitter beef on tap between undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney and fast rising prospect Keyshawn Davis. It all seemed to begin with Shakur Stevenson’s most recent win, where in the post-fight Stevenson mentioned his interest in a future fight with Haney.

Davis was on camera in the background quite excited for Stevenson calling out Haney, and that prompted Haney to throw a Twitter jab at Davis — asking why Davis isn’t calling him out himself.

I ain’t never seen a nigga like Keyshawn he so happy that Shakur said he a fight me… he was ready to jump on his back Nigga I’m yo same age & weight Nigga you say it! — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 27, 2022

Here u go calling back up… ‍♂️get off Shakur DICK! Stand on yo own! I would say put your medal up & I’ll put my belts but I ain’t into SILVER! https://t.co/itYkJ92TQJ — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 28, 2022

There was, of course, more from Haney and some later-deleted responses from Davis, but you pretty much get the drift. So when Fight Hype asked Davis about his response to all of what Haney was throwing at his direction, Davis had this to say.

“Why all of the sudden when I mention Shakur fighting Devin Haney, all the sudden we’re beefing?,” Davis questioned. “Look at the bigger picture. Why is all the sudden me and Devin Haney beefing because I’m happy that’s a helluva fight? First of all, who wouldn’t want to see that fight? And Devin, why are you so mad that I’m happy that Shakur is about to whoop your ass?

“Devin, I don’t really even know you. So why are you so mad at me for being happy for my brother? I feel like he know Shakur a threat so when I really put them in the mix and really start hyping it up, he don’t like that. It scares him, so you start beefing with me — the guy you probably feel like that you probably could beat because I’m only 6-0. But you still don’t mention Shakur’s name even with all these arguments going on, but the whole time that’s the guy that called you out. So who’s really worried about who, Mr. Haney, and Bill?

“It’s been all sport all up until you called me a bitch. It’s a different level now. Ya’ll done fucked up.”