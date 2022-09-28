Richardson Hitchins signs multi-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing

140 lb prospect Richardson Hitchins has inked a multi-fight contract with Matchroom Boxing, after spending the first five-and-a-half years of his pro career with Premier Boxing Champions.

The 25-year-old New Yorker is 14-0 (6 KO) as a pro, and at 5’10” with a 74-inch reach, has the physical tools to become a contender, along with a good amateur background that included representing Haiti at the 2016 Olympics.

But his career has stagnated just a bit, and a move to a new promoter may be just the right thing at this time.

Matchroom plan to announce his first “title fight” tomorrow, which will almost surely be a minor/regional belt, one meant more to advance him in some sanctioning body’s rankings than by itself be a huge accomplishment.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity to join the Matchroom stable,” said Hitchins. “I believe that I am the best 140 lber in the world, and Eddie is going to give me the opportunity to prove that.

“There are big fights and big nights ahead for me in my career, and this is my time to shine. I plan on putting the 140 lb division on notice immediately. I want all the smoke. I’m coming for the belts.”

Hitchins has already scored some pretty solid wins for the level he was at at the time, including a shutout over Nicholas DeLomba and a split decision over Argenis Mendez in 2020, and a late 2021 win over Malik Hawkins in Minneapolis. Most recently, he fought on May 21, beating a club fighter deep on the undercard of the Benavidez vs Lemieux Showtime event in Arizona.

“I’m delighted to welcome Richardson to the team,” said new promoter Eddie Hearn. “There is no doubt in my mind that Richardson can become a world champion at 140 lbs and beyond that, but the journey starts soon with a first fight under the Matchroom banner.

“I want to keep Richardson busy, get him climbing the rankings and he’ll soon be knocking on the door for those belts; and he can crash through the door and become a star.”