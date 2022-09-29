Women’s WBO strawweight champion Seniesa Estrada appears to be on the verge of her next fight announcement as ESPN cites its sources who indicate Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) is being set up for a Nov. 12 co-feature bout against Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2, 1 KO).

Although it’s now nearly October, this fight would be both Estrada’s first fight in 2022 as well as her first under her new promoter Top Rank, with whom she recently signed a multi-year contract over the summer.

Estrada, 30, made her last appearance in the ring in December 2021, when she stopped Maria Micheo Santizo in four rounds, and this fight would mark the second defense of her WBO strap.

Villarino, 32, has almost never fought outside of her native Argentina with the exception of her last couple of fights which took place in Colombia and Mexico. And while a venue has yet to be confirmed for this proposed fight, it will surely be held in America on a bigger stage than she’s previously been on.