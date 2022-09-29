Sunny Edwards vs Felix Alvarado lands in Sheffield, adds Jack Bateson vs Shabaz Masoud

News broke earlier this week that Sunny Edwards would defend his IBF flyweight title against Felix Alvarado on November 11th in London. Turns out that while the date was correct, the location was not, as Probellum officially announced today that the card will land at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

Sunny Edwards said: “I have become one of the most avoided fighters in world boxing, but Felix Alvarado has the courage to face me on November 11, and that makes him an extremely dangerous opponent.

“I have grand plans to become the undisputed flyweight world champion, and then move through the weights, and I am totally confident that will happen – but there is no room for error against a fighter of Alvarado’s calibre, that’s for sure.”

Felix Alvarado said: “I am ready for this fight against Sunny Edwards, and I want to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to achieve my dream of becoming a two-weight world champion.”

Also revealed was a nice co-feature between undefeated super bantamweights Jack Bateson (17-0, 4 KO) and Shabaz Masoud (10-0, 3 KO). Both have done well for themselves on the British scene, including a brief reign as English champion for Bateson, and are due for the sort of step-ups that the other represents.

Noticeably absent from the press release, however, is any way to actually watch it. Probellum has had issues working with broadcasters ever since the whole “inextricably associated with an internationally wanted alleged crime lord” thing boiled over this past spring, so for all we know it could land on their YouTube page. We’ll keep you posted.