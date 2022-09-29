Richardson Hitchins vs Yomar Alamo and Raymond Ford vs Sakaria Lukas join Love vs Spark

Just a day after joining forces with Matchroom Boxing, super lightweight prospect Richardson Hitchins has his first assignment. Matchroom announced today that he’ll face Yomar Alamo as part of their November 12th Montana Love vs Stevie Spark show in Cleveland.

Also on tap are Raymond Ford vs Sakaria Lukas and Christian Tapia vs Thomas Mattice.

As Scott said, Hitchins (14-0, 6 KO) has the physical abilities and technical pedigree to be a factor at 140, but hit a bit of a wall after consecutive wins over Argenis Mendez and Malik Hawkins. Alamo (20-1-1, 12 KO) looks like a step in the right direction, having narrowly lost a final eliminator against Liam Paro last December. Though both men are unranked, an impressive win could be the push Hitchins needs to start making inroads.

“November 12, my time to shine,” said Hitchins. “Eddie promised me big fights, big opportunities, and most importantly, activity. This is the beginning of all that, the beginning of this new journey in my career and I couldn’t be more excited.

“Alamo is a very tough opponent, and I know he’s coming to win, but he’s simply a roadblock towards achieving my championship goals. As I’ve said before, I believe I’m the best 140 pounder in the world, and he’s going to find that out as soon as the bell rings. I plan on stealing the show November 12. I promise you; you don’t want to miss it.”

“It’s a good fight,” said Alamo. “I’m looking to jump back in the rankings and get a better shot. It will be my first time fighting in Cleveland and I am happy to be fighting in a city where I have a lot of love and support. I’m training at my best to give 100 per cent and to win in style.”

Ford (12-0-1, 6 KO) hit a snag in February when he won a hugely controversial split decision over Edward Vazquez, which even Eddie Hearn had going the other way. He looked sharper than ever in June’s shutout of Ricky Medina Jr, though, and faces another solid test in Lukas (25-1-1, 17 KO). While the Namibian veteran has a 2020 loss to Isaac Avelar that’s aged exceptionally poorly, he did step up on extremely short notice to fight Tugstsogt Nyambayar to a draw that would have gone his way had the referee correctly called a knockdown.

“I’m stepping up again, I don’t duck any challenge,” said Ford. “Lukas has only lost once in 27 fights. I’m fighting to impress my fans and I see myself hurting him and being the first person to stop him.

“Then, I’m coming after any of the Champions out there because there’s no fun and games anymore, I want those belts.”

“This is my third fight in the USA and I’m not here to be robbed!” said Lukas. “This boy Ford won’t see the final bell; he will just see me standing over him”

Tapia (15-0, 12 KO) scored the biggest win of his career last year when he knocked out Mason Menard in two, and this marks his return to facing real opposition. Cleveland’s own Mattice (19-3-1, 15 KO) has fallen short in his biggest fights to date, dropping decisions to Will Madera, Isaac Cruz, and most recently Luis Melendez, but should still have the goods to put Tapia through his paces.

“The Super-Featherweight division just got a little more interesting now,” said Tapia. “Matchroom has given me a global platform and I intend to take full advantage of it. On November 12 in Cleveland, I’m going showcase my skills, showing the 130lb division, showing the people watching and most of all show my opponent why I am the best kept secret in boxing. El Hijo Del Pueblo (The Son of the People) will not only be victorious but all ‘contenders’ in MY division will be put on notice.”

“This is one of the opportunities I’ve been looking for,” said Mattice. Being in my hometown makes it even better. I will be ready and victorious on November 12.”