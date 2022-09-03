Estrada vs Cortes: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Juan Francisco Estrada will return to action tonight in Hermosillo, Mexico, facing Argi Cortes in a 12-round junior bantamweight main event.

The fights will start at 8 pm ET on DAZN, and there are two world title bouts on the undercard. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA featherweight title in a rematch with Jelena Mrdjenovich, and Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga will fight for the vacant IBF junior flyweight belt.

Updates and highlights will come in this stream:

It’s a very rare DAZN card that has no prelims, so we’ll be getting right down to business at 8 pm ET. Join us tonight!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)