Estrada vs Cortes: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Juan Francisco Estrada will return to action tonight in Hermosillo, Mexico, facing Argi Cortes in a 12-round junior bantamweight main event.
The fights will start at 8 pm ET on DAZN, and there are two world title bouts on the undercard. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA featherweight title in a rematch with Jelena Mrdjenovich, and Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga will fight for the vacant IBF junior flyweight belt.
Updates and highlights will come in this stream:
It’s a very rare DAZN card that has no prelims, so we’ll be getting right down to business at 8 pm ET. Join us tonight!
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Juan Francisco Estrada (42-3, 28 KO) vs Argi Cortes (23-2-2, 10 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds
- Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KO) vs Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KO), rematch, featherweights, 10 rounds, for Cruz’s WBA title
- Hector Flores (20-0-4, 10 KO) vs Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title
- Eduardo Hernandez (32-1, 29 KO) vs Jorge Mata (14-0-2, 10 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds
