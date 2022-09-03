 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Estrada vs Cortes: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Juan Francisco Estrada faces Argi Cortes with two world title fights on the undercard in Mexico!

By Scott Christ
Juan Francisco Estrada will return to action tonight in Hermosillo, Mexico, facing Argi Cortes in a 12-round junior bantamweight main event.

The fights will start at 8 pm ET on DAZN, and there are two world title bouts on the undercard. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA featherweight title in a rematch with Jelena Mrdjenovich, and Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga will fight for the vacant IBF junior flyweight belt.

Updates and highlights will come in this stream:

It’s a very rare DAZN card that has no prelims, so we’ll be getting right down to business at 8 pm ET. Join us tonight!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Juan Francisco Estrada (42-3, 28 KO) vs Argi Cortes (23-2-2, 10 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds
  • Erika Cruz (14-1, 3 KO) vs Jelena Mrdjenovich (41-11-2, 19 KO), rematch, featherweights, 10 rounds, for Cruz’s WBA title
  • Hector Flores (20-0-4, 10 KO) vs Sivenathi Nontshinga (10-0, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title
  • Eduardo Hernandez (32-1, 29 KO) vs Jorge Mata (14-0-2, 10 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds

