With a second generation of British rivals in Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn set to square off in an Oct. 8 catchweight fight, Matchroom Boxing has released its first episode of behind the scenes footage of both fighters in camp as they prepare for battle.

‘Make The Days Count’ starts with a look back at the old rivalry between Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, who at one time captured the imagination of the British public for a pair of classic fights that many still remember today. Here, however, it’ll be their two sons who pick up where they left off.

So following along with the fighters as they make their way through training camp, we also get a little introspection to what ultimately becomes a discussion of ego.

“I think Conor has the ego,” Eubank Jr would say. “He sent me a contract, saying ‘I want to fight you.’ That is ego. To be honest, I felt disrespected when I saw that contract. ‘This guy wants to fight me?! Where’s the respect?’ This guy should be fearing me, not thinking he can beat me. We’re gonna have to take him down a notch or two.”

Watch the full video episode in the video link above.