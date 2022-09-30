Jose Zepeda vs Regis Prograis reportedly set for November 26th in Los Angeles

Despite recent reports that MarvNation was in danger of losing the rights to the interim WBC title fight between Jose Zepeda and Regis Prograis, they may have actually gotten it over the finish line. “Rougarou” announced on Instagram that the bout is “official” for November 26th in Los Angeles.

Some key details have yet to be revealed, namely the exact venue and the broadcast partner. No guesses come to mind for the former, but I fully anticipate FITE doing its usual Island of Misfit Cards thing and offering it as a pay-per-view.

Whatever happens, I’m hoping for a low barrier to entry. This is a terrific matchup between genuine elites at 140 pounds, ones whose styles should make for a high-level slugfest. It deserves a massive audience both in-person and remotely, and I’m hopeful if not terribly confident that a small-scale outfit like MarvNation can make that happen.