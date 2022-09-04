Juan Francisco Estrada vs Chocolatito Gonzalez trilogy bout official for December 3

The trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Chocolatito Gonzalez is official, and will happen on Saturday, Dec. 3, live on DAZN.

Matchroom dropped some early poster art already, and the highly-anticipated fight is good to go following Estrada’s shaky, but ultimately successful win over Argi Cortes tonight in Mexico.

Estrada (43-3, 28 KO) and Chocolatito (51-3, 41 KO) first met way back in 2012, when both were in the 108 lb division. Gonzalez won a decision to retain his WBA title that night, and as he went up the weight classes, Estrada chased behind him, hoping for an eventual rematch.

That rematch didn’t come for over eight years, but the two met again in early 2021. In that one, Estrada got a debated split decision nod, retaining the WBA and WBC titles at 115 lbs.

Since then, Estrada has given up both belts, though he does have the WBC’s “Franchise” belt, which is a way for the WBC to not ask favored fighters to do things they’d rather not. Estrada is also still Ring Magazine champion, for what it’s worth.

The main thing, of course, is nothing to do with belts or titles, at least not for fight fans, who simply want to watch two great fighters go at it again and settle the score, hopefully. And we’ll get that in just three months’ time.