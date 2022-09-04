Ruiz vs Ortiz: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Andy Ruiz Jr and Luis Ortiz meet in a must-win battle of heavyweight veterans tonight, headlining a PBC pay-per-view from Los Angeles.

The action will kick off with prelims on FS1 at 7 pm ET and then FOX at 8 pm ET, then continue on PPV at 9 pm ET.

Live updates including round by round for the main event will come in this stream, starting from 7 pm ET:

Along with the Ruiz vs Ortiz main event, we’ll also see three lightweight bouts on the PPV: Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares returning from a lengthy medical absence to face Miguel Flores, and Jose Valenzuela taking on Edwin De Los Santos.

On FS1, we’ll see 122 lb contender Ra’eese Aleem face Mike Plania in a good matchup, and on FOX, middleweight prospect Joey Spencer takes a nice next step against Kelvin Salgado, a battle of unbeaten fighters.

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)

Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) vs Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)

Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)