Just when it seemed like a lightweight fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia would once again not come to pass, we might just be on the verge of a major announcement. Garcia started by posting a simple tweet which stating ‘December,’ which immediately caught then attention of Tank who quickly shot back.

Everybody have balls this week.. https://t.co/RCq8ZmML72 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 3, 2022

That kicked off a little back-and-forth between the fights that would suggest the wheels are in motion for them to finally square off, particularly with Tank mentioning that Garcia ‘agreed to everything.’

Just leave this tweet up, stand by your word this time, okay kid https://t.co/qwbgTzIpwU — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 3, 2022

Lol, ok..you did agree to everything. https://t.co/wxITIGDfZK — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 3, 2022

Garcia would then mention how Tank was willing to fight Mario Barrios at 140, but for some reason wouldn’t agree to meet him there.

Isn’t it funny you only went up in weight at 140 to fight Mario but with me you didn’t, shows that you are not that confident and looking for any edge. Nothing going to save you remeber that. No edge can stop what’s already destined. https://t.co/8z2KgOrAtd — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 3, 2022

Tank would then respond with a since-deleted message which basically emphasized how he’s the A-side and that Garcia won’t get the picture until he’s in it, and that he better buckle up for what’s coming his way.

I see the picture, I know exactly what’s going on, you aren’t talking to someone naive, it’s just funny to me how much a coward you are, You want every advantage, but this time you messed with someone you can’t read trust me. https://t.co/laLCZAIvtW — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 3, 2022

While obviously nothing has been officially confirmed or announced, reading between the lines I’m sort of inclined to believe that Tank and Garcia are nearing an announcement for a December fight that will take place south of 140lbs — but we’ll keep you posted with any further developments.