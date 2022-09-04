 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia hint at December fight on social media

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia were involved in a series of exchanges on Twitter that make it seem their showdown could actually be on the way.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are indicating that they may have a deal done for December
Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are indicating that they may have a deal done for December
Al Bello and Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Just when it seemed like a lightweight fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia would once again not come to pass, we might just be on the verge of a major announcement. Garcia started by posting a simple tweet which stating ‘December,’ which immediately caught then attention of Tank who quickly shot back.

That kicked off a little back-and-forth between the fights that would suggest the wheels are in motion for them to finally square off, particularly with Tank mentioning that Garcia ‘agreed to everything.’

Garcia would then mention how Tank was willing to fight Mario Barrios at 140, but for some reason wouldn’t agree to meet him there.

Tank would then respond with a since-deleted message which basically emphasized how he’s the A-side and that Garcia won’t get the picture until he’s in it, and that he better buckle up for what’s coming his way.

While obviously nothing has been officially confirmed or announced, reading between the lines I’m sort of inclined to believe that Tank and Garcia are nearing an announcement for a December fight that will take place south of 140lbs — but we’ll keep you posted with any further developments.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...