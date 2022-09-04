Ruiz vs Ortiz video highlights and results: Isaac Cruz demolishes Eduardo Ramirez, calls out Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney

Isaac Cruz smashed Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds, winning a WBC lightweight eliminator and possibly setting himself up for a big fight by the end of 2022, or in early 2023.

Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KO) put Ramirez (27-3-3, 12 KO) away with basically no trouble at all, dropping him once in the second round before finishing things off with a crushing left hook and right hand combo to end things.

The win in theory puts “Pitbull” Cruz, 24, in line for a shot at Devin Haney, who currently has all four major titles at 135 lbs, and is set to rematch George Kambosos Jr on Oct. 15 in Australia.

Cruz did call for that fight, but first called for a rematch with Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who was in attendance and didn’t seem that interested.

Davis beat Cruz in a pretty competitive fight in Dec. 2021, and a rematch this December is not out of the question. Cruz is the biggest in-house option for Davis at 135 lbs with PBC, and unless Davis’ deal with Ryan Garcia actually is done, that might just be the fight.