What’s next for Andy Ruiz Jr, Shields vs Marshall preview, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, more: Boxing podcast for Sept. 6, 2022

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day at Bad Left Hook!
This week, we’re looking over Andy Ruiz Jr’s win over Luis Ortiz plus the undercard, Juan Francisco Estrada’s shaky return to action, and taking a look ahead to Shields vs Marshall this weekend and Jake Paul’s likely fight with Anderson Silva in October.
As always, thank you so much for listening!
A quick rundown of the topics:
- 0:00:00 A tired introduction!
- 0:03:07 Preview: Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall and Mikaela Mayer vs Alycia Baumgardner
- 0:16:33 Preview: Golden Boy Thursday, Canada goes hard in boxing and comedy, ShoBox
- 0:36:27 Intermission: Fun names to have if you want your name to be a headache
- 0:49:13 Review: Ruiz beats Ortiz, what does Andy do next? Plus Isaac Cruz, Abner Mares, and Edwin De Los Santos upsets Jose Valenzuela
- 1:03:14 Review: Juan Francisco Estrada is back, gets by Argi Cortes, how does Estrada vs Chocolatito 3 stack up now?
- 1:11:41 News of the Week: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva, is it good? Yes! Plus Mayweather’s next exhibition and what the hell is “Marv Nation” and what is their restaurant’s Yelp rating?
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.
Loading comments...