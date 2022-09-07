With recent news coming out that Tyson Fury has made a formal offer to Anthony Joshua for a battle between two of Great Britain’s biggest stars, promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that a deal is indeed on the table for Joshua. Prompting this offer appears to be the fact that Oleksandr Usyk is looking to take a little time off after his most recent win over Joshua and Fury is looking to get in a bout before the year is out.

But thus far the very early roadblock is the preference of a fight date, with Fury wanting to go in November and Joshua wanting to wait until at least December for his next outing.

“We have put a formal offer through to Matchroom [Joshua’s promoter] and got a reply late last night and everyone seems on the same page, we just have to work on the date,” said Warren. “Tyson is insisting that he fights early in November because he feels he will beat Joshua and he then wants to fight Usyk in the unification fight.”

Warren would continue by saying Fury’s offer is really like throwing a lifeline to Joshua because it provides him with an opportunity to immediately compete for another major world title as opposed to having to build himself back up to that point. And considering that Fury is supposedly open to a 60/40 split in his favor to make this happen, Warren says it’s a relative no-brainer.

“[The 60-40 split in Fury’s favour is] very, very fair. AJ should take it. It would have to be in a stadium and we are looking at two options.”

As of now it seems both sides at least have enough interest to enter talks to see if something can be worked out to make this fight possible, and should talk of this fight pick up steam we’ll be here with more information as it becomes available.