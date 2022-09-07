The buzz continues to build about a prospective end of the year fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. After being offered a 60/40 split in Fury’s favor for a proposed November showdown, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says they’ve accepted that offer.

“So I went back this morning and I said ‘we accept 60/40, we want that reserved in a rematch — rightfully so, because you’re the champion, you want the biggest split, etcetera, which I think is fair, and we want to do the fight in December.’

“Now interestingly, they have December 17, Queensbury held at Millenium Stadium. So that’s perfect, that’s perfect for us.”

Despite Hearn’s claim of acceptance, nothing has been formally agreed to by way of contracts or anything at this point in time, and it would seem there still needs to be some haggling over the proposed fight date. That said, things seem to be trending in a positive direction so far.