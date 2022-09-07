Sivenathi Nontshinga signs with Matchroom after claiming IBF title

It’s turning out to be a very good few days for Sivenathi Nontshinga. After out-warring Hector Flores for the IBF light flyweight title last Friday in one of the year’s better fights, he’s now signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

“I’m very happy to sign with the number one Promoter in the world,” said Nontshinga.

“I’m enjoying this moment of victory not only for myself but for my country as I am the only legitimate World Champion. I would love to defend my World title in South Africa as a homecoming.”

The 23-year-old Nontshinga (11-0, 9 KO) has more than earned this sort of big-league backing, and it also comes with an added bonus: access to his fellow champions. He’s now a stablemate of WBA champ Hiroto Kyoguchi, whom recent reports claim will unify with WBC titlist Kenshiro Teraji later this year before segueing into a clash with WBO champ Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez. We could be looking at an undisputed champion at 108 within the next 12 months, and I am absolutely here for it.