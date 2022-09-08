JoJo Diaz vs William Zepeda bumped up to October 29th at Pechanga Arena

One of the weirder scheduling conflicts on the horizon has been corrected. Golden Boy announced today that the previously revealed clash between JoJo Diaz and William Zepeda has been moved from Nov. 5 to Oct. 29 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

This leaves both it and DAZN’s other Nov. 5 show, Dmitry Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez, alone in their respective spotlights.

Good thing, too, because Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KO) vs Zepeda (26-0, 23 KO) is a quality fight from both a ranking and entertainment standpoint.

Diaz could use a solid win after last December’s loss to Devin Haney, while Zepeda has some questions to answer after a tougher-than-expected war with Rene Alvarado in May.

That said, the change does throw another wrench into Golden Boy’s plans: Jaime Munguia vs TBA was supposed to headline this show.

I’m guessing that either the various incompetents managing Munguia’s career still haven’t found an opponent or they did put something together a matchup so underwhelming that they couldn’t justify making it the main event.