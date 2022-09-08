Shields vs Marshall weigh-in now closed to public, Saturday fight’s status still in the air after death of Queen Elizabeth

Saturday’s Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall card in London, set to be this week’s biggest boxing event, is still on for now, but more will be known on Friday as to whether the card goes ahead or not following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

As of this time, the weigh-in on Friday is still set for the same time (1 pm BST, 8 am ET in the United States), but will no longer be open to the public.

There have been plans in place for decades now to prepare for the passing of the Queen and what will happen with public events like sports and entertainment.

The expectation today has been that weekend events — including the Premier League and Shields vs Marshall — would likely be postponed, but there is a chance the events will still happen.

Shields and Marshall are set to finally meet in a long-brewing grudge match for undisputed championship status at middleweight, while the card also features a three-belt unification at 130 lbs between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

Whatever happens, we’ll be here to let you know, so stayed tuned, and official word on the status of the event should be known on Friday.