ShoBox - Adorno vs Roldan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox: The New Generation is back with a tripleheader from Atlantic City tonight, with Joseph Adorno returning in the main event against Hugo Alberto Roldan.

The card will go live on Showtime at 9 pm ET. John Hansen will have the call for us, with updates coming in the comments section.

Adorno, now 23, had a three-fight streak of two draws and a loss in 2020-22, and had some issues on the scales at 135 lbs, too. He’s now fighting at 140, and looking to get his career back on track; he’s definitely young enough, and he has won two straight low-tier bouts in Orlando on May 21 and July 23. This ShoBox appearance will be him trying to take a crucial step back into the spotlight.

The 29-year-old Roldan is unbeaten, and while the Argentine fighter hasn’t faced particularly stiff competition to say the last, you never know if someone can fight at a certain level until they just go out there and fight at that level.

Also on the card: Bernard Angelo Torres faces Frency Fortunato in a 10-round featherweight bout, and Janelson Bocachica takes on Roiman Villa in an eight-round fight at welterweight.

Whether you’re watching this action or maybe the Canadian cards on ESPN+ or DAZN, hop on in here and talk some boxing tonight!

Full Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)