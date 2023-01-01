How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia: Start time, PPV price, undercard, more

Thursday, January 5

YouTube and Facebook, TBA, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia press conference. We’ll have a recap up after, but no live coverage.

Friday, January 6

YouTube and Facebook, TBA, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia weigh-in. We’ll have live coverage for you and a live stream to watch and all that.

Saturday, January 7

SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET, Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia. Gervonta Davis returns for what is meant to be a January tune-up ahead of an April date with Ryan Garcia. If he wins and various other things don’t scupper that fight, it’s signed and it’ll happen. The undercard features Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian, Demetrius Andrade vs Demond Nicholson, and Rashidi Ellis vs Roiman Villa — that last one is a potential really good sleeper fight. We’ll be here as 2023 in boxing kicks off! The PPV price is $74.99, and can be ordered through cable/satellite, Showtime directly, or PPV.com. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.