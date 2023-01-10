Why Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have to meet next, no turning back now: Boxing podcast for January 10, 2023

It’s Tuesday, and it’s time for another podcast here at Bad Left Hook, as myself and John Hansen return with the latest Prophets of Goom!

THIS WEEK! We go over Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia plus thoughts on the performances of Jaron Ennis and Demetrius Andrade, and the Ellis vs Villa show-stealer, and we get into why Tank vs Ryan Garcia has to happen next — nobody can afford to go back on the plan now. PLUS! This week’s previews and more!

First Half: Previews for Top Rank’s first show of 2023, which could be sneaky good, as well as KSI vs FaZe Temper(rr) and more!

Previews for Top Rank’s first show of 2023, which could be sneaky good, as well as KSI vs FaZe Temper(rr) and more! Intermission: Movie picks! A new’un and an old’un!

Movie picks! A new’un and an old’un! Second Half: Tank’s win over Hector Luis Garcia, and why neither he nor Ryan Garcia can turn away from the planned fight at this point, plus “Boots” Ennis, “Boo Boo” Andrade, Ellis-Villa, and some news of the week!

As always, thanks for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.