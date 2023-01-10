Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith to air on DAZN in United States, other territories

DAZN have picked up the U.S. broadcast rights for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on Saturday, Jan. 21, and the streaming platform will also have the fight for subscribers in Canada, Japan, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The Boxxer-promoted show, which takes place in Manchester, England, will air on Sky Sports Box Office in the United Kingdom.

Eubank (32-2, 23 KO) and Smith (32-3-1, 19 KO) are meeting in the 12-round middleweight main event, and the card also features some other notable matchups, including Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki at cruiserweight, Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey at heavyweight, and Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo at welterweight. Frazer Clarke is also in action, as well as some other prospects.

It’s an encouraging sign that DAZN may be more competitive in the international market for Sky Sports cards in 2023. ESPN+ and Top Rank partnered for some last year, and otherwise recent Boxxer cards have been available via streaming PPV or FITE+ in the U.S.

But for this card specifically, the good news is simply that U.S. viewers will have an easy method to watch next week’s biggest show.