Austin Trout vs Diego Sanchez set for BKFC on February 17th

You’d think that getting a man killed through grotesquely irresponsible matchmaking would have made BKFC get their sh*t together, but such is not the case, as the promotion announced today that former super welterweight titlist Austin Trout will face UFC veteran Diego Sanchez on their February 17th “KnuckleMania 3” show.

For those unfamiliar with “The Nightmare” (30-14 MMA), he made a career out of bottomless cardio, strong wrestling, and a relentless advance that made up for his nonexistent striking defense. That worked for a while, producing some of the greatest fights in UFC history, but things got ugly once his athleticism started to wane and his already limited striking technique stagnated.

He’d be on a four-fight losing streak if Michel Pereira hadn’t clonked him with an illegal knee in a fight the Brazilian was dominating. Even in the two fights he’s actually properly won in the last six years, he did so by out-wrestling fighters who were ultimately cut from the UFC. He’s 41 years old and has absorbed a gruesome amount of damage during his two-decade career.

It’s not like Trout (36-5-1, 18 KO) has fallen off a cliff, either. He was lucky to escape with a 2019 draw against Terrell Gausha and has feasted on garbage competition since, but there is no excuse for making him fight an obsolete, broken-down wreck like Sanchez.

Shame on them and shame on the New Mexico Athletic Commission.