 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Errol Spence Jr vs Keith Thurman reportedly targeted for April at 154 lbs, not welterweight

Keith Thurman is Errol Spence Jr’s WBC mandatory challenger at welterweight.

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman are reportedly near a deal to meet in April, but at 154 lbs
Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman are reportedly near a deal to meet in April, but at 154 lbs
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images and Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr has long vowed that he’d never fight Keith Thurman after the latter refused to give him a title shot in the aughts, and while it looks like he’ll be going back on that progress, he at least won’t have his belts on the line.

Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN.com that the pair are “finalizing a deal” to meet in April at 154 lbs.

Per Coppinger, the WBA’s Gilberto Mendoza “granted Spence a special permit” to venture upwards with the caveat that he must either come to terms with Terence Crawford within 60 days of the fight or take on the winner of Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Mendoza’s not the one I’m curious about, though; that would be WBC head honcho Mauricio Sulaiman, who’d previously ordered Spence (28-0, 22 KO) to defend his welterweight title(s) against “One Time” (30-1, 22 KO). I know the man plays favorites like few others, but this seems excessive even for him.

Whatever the case, the fight’s got its merits. Thurman’s inactivity belies genuine skills, and while he’s had his share of close shaves, nobody’s yet managed to genuinely dominate him. Stopping Thurman, or even just winning a wide decision, would still be a feather in Spence’s cap.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook