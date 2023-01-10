Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe fight reported for April 1, likely for vacant WBO featherweight title

Robeisy Ramirez and Isaac Dogboe will reportedly meet in a Top Rank on ESPN+ main event from Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, April 1, according to Mike Coppinger at ESPN.com, with the fight likely to be for the vacant WBO featherweight title.

The WBO belt is currently held by Emanuel Navarrete, who is moving up to fight for the vacant title at 130 lbs with that sanctioning body on Feb. 3, facing Liam Wilson. Navarrete has left the door open to return to 126, either in case he loses that bout or he just wants to, so it’s also possible that Ramirez vs Dogboe could be for an interim belt, but the most likely scenario right now does look to be for the full vacant WBO title.

Ramirez (11-1, 7 KO) was a true amateur standout for Cuba, winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and came into the pro game with a ton of hype. He was shocked in his pro debut in Aug. 2019, losing a four-round decision, but has since truly come into his own and started looking like everything he was meant to be.

In 2022, the 29-year-old southpaw fought three times, stopping Eric Donovan (TKO-3), Abraham Nova (KO-5), and Matias Romero (TKO-9) in February, June, and October.

Dogboe (24-2, 15 KO) is a former titleholder at 122 lbs, losing that belt to the aforementioned Navarrete in Dec. 2018, and then getting dominated in a rematch five months later.

He’s 4-0 since moving up to featherweight, and while each of his last three fights have been either majority or split decisions, the wins over Adam Lopez, Christopher Diaz, and Joet Gonzalez have proven he’s an actual contender at featherweight.

It’s a really good fight, a step up on paper for Ramirez, and another chance for Ghana’s charismatic Dogboe to show he’s completely still in the race in this weight class.