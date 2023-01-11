Eddie Hearn isn’t exactly endearing himself to the masses lately, as exemplified by recent comments he made on DAZN’s boxing show, and quoted by Michael Benson. In part, Hearn made an assessment of of Gervonta Davis that some are calling him out for, saying there’s a clear racial subtext in some of his words.

“The dangerous thing about Gervonta Davis is he’s not a deep thinker, not articulate,” Hearn said. “I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way. He’s a bad motherf***ker like Mike Tyson. That makes him dangerous because he’s fearless, you can’t get into his head.”

Davis himself responded by saying Hearn’s general disposition and offer played a part in why he didn’t sign a deal with Matchroom Boxing.

“Not a deep thinker and not articulate made me ‘not’ sign that bullshit ass offer he sent,” Davis posted on his Twitter account.

Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe also chimed in to say that he believes Hearn did in fact intend to insult Davis with his choice of words.

“(Eddie Hearn) you did mean that in a disrespectful way with your privileged racist ass. Who tf you think you are saying he’s not deep thinker or not articulate? That’s the problem, mf’s like you think you are more superior than others. We don’t play that shit over here you (fuckin’ clown).”

Needless to say, we don’t seem to be any closer to Hearn and Ellerbe bonding out of brotherly love anytime soon.