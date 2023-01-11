As Chris Eubank Jr nears his January 21 fight date against Liam Smith, his trainer Roy Jones Jr doesn’t seem to be all that daunted by the task at hand, and says that Eubank Jr really doesn’t need him in the corner for these types of fights. Instead, he tells Sky Sports that he’s been preparing his fighter to take on much better opposition down the line.

“For Liam Williams or Liam Smith, Chris doesn’t need me to beat these guys because the fighting Chris Eubank can beat both of these guys,” Jones Jr told Sky Sports’ Toe2Toe boxing podcast. “However, he doesn’t bring me in for these particular fighters, he brings me here to help him get better prepared for names like GGG (Golovkin) or Canelo.”

Jones continues by saying that Eubank Jr can’t just show up and expect to do his thing against fighters like GGG and Canelo, and he’s trying to instill tactics that will ultimately get Eubank Jr ready for those kind of fights rather than this particular one.

And with Jones saying that Eubank Jr will be the bigger man who also is the better fighter, so isn’t concerned about him getting into a toe-to-toe war with Smith if that what it comes down to. So whether the fight goes short or long, Jones says the advantages all lean towards Eubank Jr, and with a good showing here he believes they have made their declaration that Eubank Jr is ready for his big shot.