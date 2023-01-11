Dalton Smith, Gary Cully, Cheavon Clarke join February 18th Wood vs Lara undercard

Matchroom Boxing has unveiled the undercard lineup for its February 18th Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara show in Nottingham, which features some familiar prospects and old hands of the British scene.

At the top sits Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KO), who makes the second defense of his British super lightweight title against Billy Allington (10-1-4, 0 KO). This is not, on paper, a remotely competitive matchup; Allington is coming off a six-round draw against an opponent with a losing record, making him a considerable step down from even Kaisee Benjamin.

Five pounds south, Irish up-and-comer Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KO) takes on Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KO). Cully’s on a nice little knockout streak, including a mauling of Miguel Vazquez last year that looks to have sent “El Titere” into retirement. He’ll be another big favorite here.

Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KO) faces Dec Spelman (19-6, 9 KO), Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KO) meets Diego Alberto Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KO) in his second fight since losing the European super bantamweight belt to Jason Cunningham, and Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KO) looks to bounce back from his loss to “Ammo” Williams at the criminally overmatched Jorge Silva’s (21-7, 12 KO) expense.